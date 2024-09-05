Canada’s NDP leader says end of agreement with Liberals makes election timing uncertain

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The leader of Canada’s leftist New Democratic Party says that policies supported by Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre have only hurt Canadians, although he didn’t say if he was willing to trigger a snap federal election soon. Jagmeet Singh had said a day earlier in a video posted on social media that he had “ripped up” a key agreement with Trudeau’s Liberal government, that helped keep the minority government in power. The surprise decision to pull support from the supply and confidence agreement could move up the date of Canada’s next general election, expected to be held in October 2025.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.