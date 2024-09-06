California governor vetoes bill to make immigrants without legal status eligible for home loans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have made some immigrants without legal status eligible for loans under a state program offering assistance to first-time homebuyers. The bill drew staunch opposition from Republicans. Some opponents say the state should prioritize housing assistance for Californians who are in the country legally. Newsom said there was no money available to expand the program. The state lawmaker who introduced the proposal says it would have helped families, regardless of their immigration status, build generational wealth. State lawmakers have passed various proposals in recent years aimed at expanding services for immigrants without legal status.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.