US higher education advocates welcome federal support for Hispanic-serving institutions

Federal education advocates say colleges and universities that serve higher than average Hispanic student populations are vital to the goals of educational equality and economic opportunities. That is the impetus behind President Joe Biden’s executive order, signed on July 17, establishing a White House initiative meant to increase funding to HSIs and creating a board of advisors on HSIs. Higher education advocates in Latino communities are optimistic about the new effort to support hundreds of colleges and universities with full-time equivalent undergraduate student enrollment that is at least 25% Hispanic.

