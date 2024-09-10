EU vows retaliation if Hungary sends buses of migrants to Brussels

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union says Hungary’s threat to send a bus convoy of migrants to Brussels in protest against the bloc’s policies is unacceptable and will be met with a retaliatory response should it go ahead. Hungary’s anti-immigrant government signaled last week that it’s serious about giving migrants free one-way travel to Brussels. It wants to pressure the European Commission into dropping heavy fines imposed on the country over its restrictive asylum policies. In June, the EU’s top court ordered Hungary to pay a fine of $216 million for persistently breaking the bloc’s asylum rules. Asked about the bus convoy plan, commission spokeswoman Anitta Hipper said Tuesday that “it is unacceptable.”

