Human rights group urges Latin American countries to boost protections for Venezuelans and Haitians

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Human Rights Watch is calling on governments in Latin America to improve protection schemes for millions of people from Venezuela and Haiti who have struggled to get work, education and health care in their host countries and are increasingly heading to the United States. In a report issued Wednesday the watchdog group noted that limited integration and regularization policies in South American countries are forcing vulnerable people to head to the United States every month. To reach the U.S. border, many asylum seekers are making a long, dangerous journey that includes crossing the Darien Gap, a roadless swath of jungle between Colombia and Panama.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.