Trump insists Russia’s war should end. But he won’t say if he wants Ukraine to win

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said in the presidential debate that he wanted Russia’s war with Ukraine to be over. But he twice refused to directly answer a question about whether he wanted the U.S. ally Ukraine to win. Trump also falsely claimed on Tuesday that the war had killed “millions” since Russia invaded Ukraine 2 1/2 years ago. The U.N. says 11,700 civilian deaths have been verified. And Trump claimed without evidence that Vice President Kamala Harris, his Democratic opponent, had bungled a diplomatic mission just days before Russia launched the invasion. Harris argues that Trump effectively would give up Ukraine to Russian President Vladimir Putin if he’s elected.

