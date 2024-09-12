Garland denounces ‘dangerous falsehoods’ and conspiracy theories targeting the Justice Department

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland is denouncing “conspiracy theories” and “dangerous falsehoods” targeting the Justice Department. He’s set to use a speech later Thursday to employees as he forcefully pushes back against Republican claims of politicization. Some of his prepared remarks have been released to reporters. He’s defending the agency’s impartiality and condemning what he describes as “outrageous” attacks that undermine faith in the justice system. Garland came into office pledging to restore the department’s reputation for political independence after four tumultuous years of Donald Trump’s presidency. But Garland has faced criticism over the department’s handling of politically sensitive cases.

