Red Cross staff members killed in Ukraine as country warned of severe winter health crisis

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Three Red Cross staff members have been killed by artillery strikes in eastern Ukraine. The deadly strikes, which left two others wounded, hit a Red Cross truck that was delivering firewood in the war-divided Donetsk region Thursday. The news came as the World Health Organization issued a warning about a potential health crisis as it faces a third winter of war since Russia’s full-scale invasion. Relief agencies and Western governments are ramping up civilian aid to Ukraine to protect its hospitals and power systems ahead of the winter as Russia continues daily airstrikes across the country to try and cripple its electricity infrastructure. The WHO warned that the severe damage to energy and health facilities is leaving millions vulnerable as temperatures drop.

