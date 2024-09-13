A cat named Drifter is safe after sneaking out and getting trapped in a sewer for nearly 8 weeks

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A cat aptly named Drifter is safe at home after sneaking out and getting trapped in a sewer for nearly eight weeks. The 3-year-old tabby went missing from the home of Clifton Nesseth and Ashley Comstock in the northeastern Minnesota city of Duluth on July 18. They presume he went to check out the construction underway in their neighborhood. They were beginning to plan a memorial service Tuesday when neighbor kids heard meowing coming from a storm drain. The family rushed to dig the cat out. Drifter lost about 8 1/2 pounds but his vet expects a full recovery.

