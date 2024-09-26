Harrods apologizes to women who say they were abused by former owner Mohamed Al Fayed

LONDON (AP) — The managing director of Harrods says the London department store is “deeply sorry” for failing employees who say they were sexually assaulted by late owner Mohamed Al Fayed. Michael Ward said it is clear Al Fayed “presided over a toxic culture of secrecy, intimidation, fear of repercussion and sexual misconduct.” Five women have told the BBC they were raped by Al Fayed, who died last year aged 94. Several others allege acts of assault and physical violence. Lawyers for the alleged victims say they have been retained by 37 women and the list is growing. Ward said in a statement, “We failed our colleagues and for that, we are deeply sorry.”

