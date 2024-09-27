California man arrested in courthouse explosion planned to kill deputies, judge, officials say

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Court documents say a California man arrested in a courthouse bomb attack that injured five people had planned to kill deputies and a judge. Nathaniel McGuire has been charged with maliciously damaging a building with an explosive. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles says the 20-year-old is expected to appear Friday in federal court in Los Angeles. It was not immediately known whether McGuire had an attorney. In a court filing, officials say McGuire told law enforcement after his arrest Wednesday that he had gone to the courthouse planning to kill deputies working at the security desk and then go back to his car to get weapons and reenter the courthouse to kill a judge.

