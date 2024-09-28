Latest talks between Boeing and its striking machinists break off without progress, union says

NEW YORK (AP) — The union representing Boeing factory workers who are currently on strike in the Pacific Northwest says contract talks “broke off” with the company after another bargaining session. A regional district of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said late Friday that Boeing “would not engage substantively” on a demand for higher pay and didn’t budge on calls to restore a defined-benefit pension that was axed 10 years ago. The union says there are no further negotiation dates scheduled. Still, both Boeing and the union have said they are open to meeting with each other again and want to end the strike now in its third week.

