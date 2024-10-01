A plane carrying Brazil’s president back home returns to Mexico City due to a technical problem

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s air force says that the airplane carrying Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva experienced a technical problem after leaving Mexico City and will return to the country’s capital so he can board another flight to return home. Lula’s airplane was still flying around the Mexican capital on Tuesday afternoon, the Brazilian air force said in a statement. Earlier, Lula attended the inauguration of Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

