Yemen’s Houthi rebels are looking to gain from continuing conflict in the Middle East

CAIRO (AP) — Since Israel intensified its campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon, Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have been quick to show they’re an important player in the complex conflicts convulsing the Middle East. They fired a ballistic missile at Israel’s main airport on Saturday as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was arriving back from New York. On Monday, they threatened “escalating military operations” after apparently downing a U.S. military drone. An explosive-loaded drone crashed into a ship in the Red Sea and a missile exploded against another on Tuesday in apparent Houthi attacks on commercial shipping. The attacks have again drawn attention to Yemen’s rebels, raising questions about their goals.

