Some children tied to NY nurse’s fake vaccine scheme are barred from school

NEW YORK (AP) — A suburban New York school district has barred patients of a former nurse practitioner who pleaded guilty to running a fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination card scheme. The move by school officials in the Long Island hamlet of Plainedge comes nearly three years after Long Island nurse practitioner Julie DeVuono was charged with forging vaccination cards and pocketing more than $1.5 million from the scheme. Prosecutors said DeVuono was handing out fake COVID-19 vaccination cards and charging $220 for adults and $85 for children. She pleaded guilty to money laundering and forgery in September 2023 and was sentenced in June to 840 hours of community service.

