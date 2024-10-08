EPA reaches $4.2M settlement over 2019 explosion, fire at major Philadelphia refinery

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reached a tentative $4.2 settlement with a firm that owned and operated a major East Coast refinery that was shuttered after a 2019 explosion and fire. The deal with Philadelphia Energy Solutions was announced Tuesday. There will now be a 30-day public comment period before it can be considered for final court approval. The company doesn’t admit to any liability in the settlement. The EPA says it is the largest amount ever sought for a refinery under a Clean Air Act rule that requires owners and operators to ensure extremely hazardous substances are managed safely.

