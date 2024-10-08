Man arrested in Michigan and charged with slaying of former Clemson receiver in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Michigan and charged with first-degree murder in last month’s fatal shooting of former Clemson receiver Diondre Overton. Jeremiah Diago Blanks is believed to have slain Overton at a gathering in the former player’s hometown of Greensboro, North Carolina, last month. That’s according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Danny H. Rogers said in a statement Tuesday that detectives traveled to Michigan and got help from the U.S. Marshals Service in arresting Blanks. Police did not disclose further information about Blanks or a potential motive for the slaying.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.