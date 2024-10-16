A veteran detective was fatally shot during a home invasion in New Jersey

BRIDGETON, N.J. (AP) — A veteran detective with a county prosecutor’s office in New Jersey was fatally shot during an apparent home invasion. State police say Bridgeton police found Sgt. Monica Mosley about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday while responding to a report of several people attempting to kick in the front door of a home. She was pronounced dead a short time later. The subsequent investigation led police to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where a person being treated for a gunshot wound was detained for questioning. Authorities have not disclosed further details, citing the ongoing investigation. No arrests had been made as of Wednesday and no charges have been filed.

