Efforts to combat deforestation in Colombia hindered because of armed groups, report finds

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The International Crisis Group is reporting that Colombia’s government efforts to control deforestation in the Amazon are being hampered by the actions of left-wing dissidents who control the area. The report on Thursday details what needs to be done in the short and long term to curb environmental destruction and provide protection and state services to people living under the suffocating control of armed groups. Researchers say if the leftist administration of Gustavo Petro wants to protect the Amazon, it must first regain access to the area where armed groups are calling the shots.

