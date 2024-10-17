Whooping cough is at a decade-high level in US

MILWAUKEE (AP) — U.S. health officials say whooping cough is at its highest level in a decade for this time of year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that so far this year there have been about 18,500 cases of whooping cough. That’s the most at this point in the year since 2014, when cases topped 21,800. Whooping cough is usually seen mostly in infants and youngsters. But this year, state officials say they are seeing more cases in schoolkids and teens. Whooping cough usually peaks every three to five years, and the latest numbers indicate a return to levels before the pandemic.

