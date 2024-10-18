Train derails in south Louisiana and leaks a nonhazardous chemical, authorities say

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (AP) — Seventeen cars of a train have derailed in south Louisiana. Officials say several cars have leaked a chemical used to sanitize swimming pools. Authorities say the leak is not a threat to the public. Union Pacific Railroad said the accident happened Friday around 7:30 a.m. about 60 miles southwest of New Orleans. No injuries were reported, and no hazardous materials were involved. Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Lt. Col. Cody Melancon says deputies are working with state police and Union Pacific to clean up the scene and repair the tracks. He said it will likely take several days. It remains unclear what led to the derailment.

