Former officer’s shots were ‘like a drive-by shooting’ during Breonna Taylor raid, prosecutors say
Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former Louisville police detective’s actions were like “a drive-by shooting” the night of the deadly Breonna Taylor raid. They were speaking during the closing arguments Wednesday in Brett Hankison’s federal retrial. Hankison fired 10 bullets into the side of Taylor’s apartment, but he didn’t hit anyone. A jury began deliberating Wednesday afternoon on two charges that Hankison’s shots violated the civil rights of Taylor and her neighbors. The felony charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison if Hankison is convicted. Hankison’s attorney argued that he was doing his duty in a chaotic scene.