A Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy was shot during traffic stop, and the suspect is still at large

A manhunt is underway after a Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy was shot during an overnight traffic stop, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said.

During the traffic stop, a passenger in the car fled on foot, the sheriff’s office said.

During the foot pursuit, “the deputy suffered multiple gunshot injuries,” MCSO tweeted.

“As of about 3:30 a.m., the deputy was conscious, breathing & receiving treatment,” MSCO said early Wednesday morning.

“The suspect vehicle driver is in custody. The shooter/passenger, considered armed/dangerous, is at large.”

Authorities have not released a detailed description of the suspect.

The shooting follows a rash of recent shootings of police officers — some of which have been fatal.

Two New York City police officers were killed after responding to a domestic disturbance Friday night.

On Sunday morning a Houston-area deputy constable was killed for no apparent reason during a traffic stop, authorities said.

