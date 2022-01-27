Georgia teacher charged with battery for allegedly pushing 14-year-old student to the floor of a classroom

Amanda Musa, CNN

A high school teacher in the Atlanta area has been charged with battery for allegedly shoving a 14-year-old student to the ground in front of his classmates, local officials said.

Marquett Thinn, 44, was seen on video pushing a male student to the ground during an argument in a room full of students at Salem High School in Conyers, Georgia, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

In edited cell phone video provided to CNN by the sheriff’s office, Thinn can be heard yelling at the student and then appears to push him to the ground, according to the sheriff’s office. The 14-year-old reportedly complained of wrist pain resulting from the assault, the sheriff’s office said.

Cindy Ball, a spokesperson for the Rockdale school district, told CNN that Tuesday was Thinn’s last day of employment as a teacher and noted she could not comment further on personnel matters.

“We work diligently to investigate all allegations of employee misconduct. Rockdale County Public Schools (RCPS) expects all employees to conduct themselves professionally and ethically to provide a positive teaching and learning environment for students and staff,” Ball said.

Thinn was charged with simple battery following the investigation, officials said in the news release. He was released from jail on $2,000 bond, the sheriff’s office told CNN.

CNN has reached out to Thinn for comment regarding the incident but has not received a response. The sheriff’s office said its investigation is ongoing.

Salem High School serves just over 1,000 students, according to its website.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.