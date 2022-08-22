3 people have been shot in Midtown Atlanta and police are searching for a suspect

Skip to Content
By Amanda Watts, CNN

Three people have been shot in Midtown Atlanta, according to a statement from the Atlanta Police Department, citing preliminary information.

Police said the scene is still active and officers are searching for a suspect. Residents have been asked to stay off the streets in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

