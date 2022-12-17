Skip to Content
CNN - National
By
Published 6:45 AM

Memphis shooting leaves five people in critical condition

By Tina Burnside and Andy Rose, CNN

Five people were in critical condition after a “domestic situation” in Memphis Friday night ended in a shooting, police say.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in a north Memphis neighborhood shortly before 8 p.m. discovered two men and three women had been shot, according to the Memphis Police Department.

The shooting victims were in critical condition at Regional Medical Center, police said.

The unidentified suspect is known by the victims, and the shooting was the result of a domestic situation, police spokeswoman Theresa Carlson said via email.

The suspect got away in a white Infiniti, police said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - National

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content