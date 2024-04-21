2 young siblings killed, at least 12 injured at child’s birthday party when car drives into building in Michigan, police say



WXYZ, CNN

By Emma Tucker and Raja Razek, CNN

(CNN) — An 8-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother were killed, and at least 12 others were injured at a child’s birthday party at a boat club in Newport, Michigan, on Saturday when a driver drove through the building where the celebration was taking place, authorities said.

A 66-year-old woman, who authorities allege was intoxicated while operating the vehicle, was taken into police custody and is being held at the Monroe County Jail, Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said at a Saturday news conference. The two children were pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Nine people, including three children and six adults, were transported to hospitals with “serious life-threatening injuries,” according to Goodnough, who was visibly emotional during the news conference.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. Saturday when the vehicle drove through a building at the Swan Boat Club in Newport, which is located on Lake Erie, about 30 miles south of Detroit.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that a vehicle drove through a building where a children’s birthday celebration was taking place, seriously injuring a number of people, both children and adults,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release earlier Saturday.

The driver, who authorities are not yet identifying publicly, was arrested for operating while intoxicated causing death, and is likely facing additional charges as the investigation continues, the sheriff said.

The scene of the incident was described by first responders as “extremely chaotic, with a high level of emotions of those directly involved and those who witnessed this horrific incident,” Goodnough said.

The Swan Boat Club said in a post on Facebook: “In light of the emergency please do not try to come to Swan Boat Club at the moment so emergency vehicles can get through.”

“At this time the club is closed until further notice,” the statement continued. “Please keep everyone involved in your thoughts and prayers. We thank everyone for their concern and prayers.”

