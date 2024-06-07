Police in Burlington, Vermont, apologize to high school students after startling mock shooting demonstration



WPTZ

By Amy Simonson, CNN

(CNN) — Police in Burlington, Vermont, have apologized to high school students who were rattled by a role-play robbery demonstration that included a mock shooting and has drawn criticism from parents and local officials.

About 20 students from a Burlington High School Year End Studies (YES) forensics class went to the police station for a field trip Wednesday where school officials were aware a crime reenactment would occur, school district spokesperson Russ Elek said in a statement to the VTDigger.

However, school officials “didn’t realize the presentation would happen without warning,” Elek said.

During the visit, three Burlington Police Department personnel simulated a robbery scenario that was not directed at students or faculty, the department said in a release. Police said they had communicated with school staff last month about the details of the demonstration, “including saying that the training incident would involve ‘using fake firearms in a mock shooting.’”

Police said they asked school staff whether the demonstration would be suitable for the student group, saying “It is about as real life as you can get, and is certainly exactly the sort of thing we deal with most frequently.”

“YES Program staff responded, ‘I think these students will be fine with this simulation. We will give a heads up to parents and students,’” according to the police release.

But in an email sent to families of the students after the incident, school officials wrote the simulation “was startling for many students and may have left some feeling confused and frightened as a result,” the VTDigger reported.

A representative for Burlington Mayor Emma Mulvaney-Stanak also told CNN that parents and students were upset following the demonstration.

The Burlington Police Department said it “apologizes to any students in attendance who were upset by the specific scenario and crime scene portion of the presentation.”

CNN sought comment from the Burlington School District.

Mayor Mulvaney-Stanak said in a statement to CNN that she apologizes “for the harm and distress this incident caused Burlington High School students – students who have tragically grown up in a society where gun violence, including in school settings, has become commonplace.”

The mayor said she hopes the school district and police department “will take responsibility for the harm caused and be self-reflective about all the ways this should have been handled differently and will not be repeated in the future.”

The police department said it will be meeting with students and staff on Friday to discuss the presentation and its impact.

“We hope that this can be a reflective growth opportunity for all parties,” the department said.

CNN’s Elizabeth Wolfe contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.