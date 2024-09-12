Magnitude 4.7 earthquake rocks parts of Southern California



By Alaa Elassar, CNN

(CNN) — A magnitude 4.7 earthquake has been detected in California’s Ventura County, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake, which struck at 7:28 a.m., was centered about 4 miles north of Malibu, the USGS said. The USGS recorded at least five aftershocks, with the largest one – measured at a magnitude of 3.5 – striking less than a mile from the epicenter, at 9:37 a.m.

The shaking was felt in downtown Los Angeles, according to journalists in CNN’s bureau there. Many residents were notified moments before feeling the tremor through USGS’s ShakeAlert system.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said there was no infrastructure damage or injuries after dispatching personnel from over 100 fire stations to conduct a survey by land, air and sea.

The earthquake epicenter was close to the Malibu fault, said seismologist Lucy Jones, a geophysics research associate at the California Institute of Technology.

“The information we have about this does not make a clear association with that fault,” Jones said in an afternoon press conference. “In terms of that region, like everywhere in Southern California, every one of us is within five miles of an active fault.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

