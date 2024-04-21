One injured by home explosion



BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Fire Department is investigating an overnight home explosion in Essex, Maryland.

According to County Fire officials, crews responded to reports of an explosion on the unit block of Crafton Road around 11:05 p.m. Saturday night.

Upon their arrival they found the home engulfed in flames and requested a 2nd-alarm alert to be sent out.

While on the scene, a male victim came to first responders with burn injuries and was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

BGE, ATF, Baltimore County Police and Baltimore County Fire Department are on the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

