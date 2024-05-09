10 sickened, 2 hospitalized after carbon dioxide exposure at middle school: fire officials



SAN JOSE, California (KGO) — Two students have been hospitalized and 10 total sickened following a hazmat situation at a San Jose middle school Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

The San Jose Fire Department is on the scene at Sunrise Middle School after reports of people having difficulty breathing.

A Santa Clara County Office of Education official said a “handful” of students were reporting “scratchy throats.”

Fire officials say most of the students’ symptoms are resolving, but two students were taken to the hospital for further evaluation. Six other students who reported symptoms are being released to their parents or guardians. Two teachers who reported symptoms are OK and refused medical treatment.

The Santa Clara County Office of Education said this was caused by carbon dioxide exposure. That’s a chemical compound that can affect the body’s regulation of blood PH balance.

San Jose Fire says the incident originated in a science classroom in the school and that they believe the problem was from chemicals in the classroom that they removed. The classroom has been turned back over to the school.

The school is on the 1100 block of E. Julian St, and traffic in the area is being impacted.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area. Campus remains open.

Firefighters say there is no ongoing threat of exposure to other students.

