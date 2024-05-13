In Mother’s Day reunion, mother meets son 43 years after giving him up for adoption



By Miana Massey, Andrew Adeolu

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Medium Rare steakhouse hosted a long-awaited emotional reunion on Mother’s Day between a mother and her biological son who were separated for 43 years.

The story starts in Kansas City during1980 when Jason Banwart was born to just 15-year-old Kimberly Kincade.

As a young, scared girl, she was forced to make the difficult decision of giving her son up for adoption. For decades, she harbored questions about her son’s well-being and happiness.

Jason, now 44-years-old, grew up just two hours South of where he was born.

“I had thoughts of wondering what it would have been like. Could have been good or bad. I had a great life growing up, parents that loved me. I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” Jason Banwart said.

Kincade reflected on the moment saying this is, “more than I could have wished for. He is the most wonderful man and a father. Everything that a woman would want their son to be, he is that and more,”

Through the years her only hope was that he was alive, healthy, and happy. Her expectations were well surpassed all thanks to the woman who raised him, Linda Banwart.

“This woman she raised him to be the man he is. I can’t be more grateful than to be sitting next to him on Mother’s Day,” Kincade said.

Linda Banwart was unable to have children but that didn’t stop her from loving and raising a family of five.

Banwart reflected on how excited she was to finally meet the woman who gave her the gift of motherhood. She admitted to being a little anxious but she always wanted to meet Kimberly Kincade. “Its just very nice. Shes just part of the family now,” Linda said.

For Jason its a dream come true.

“Just to have the two mothers that I have together…It’s been great. It’s an awesome feeling,” said Jason.

The family hopes to make Mother’s Day outings a yearly tradition.

