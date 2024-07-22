Democratic Leaders Rally Behind Vice President Harris to Challenge Donald Trump United Front: Unwavering Support for VP Harris from Coast to Coast

By Francis Page, Jr.

July 22, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Governor Roy Cooper: Kamala Harris should be the next President. I’ve known @VP going back to our days as AGs, and she has what it takes to defeat Donald Trump and lead our country thoughtfully and with integrity. I look forward to campaigning for her as we work to win NC up and down the ticket.

Governor Kathy Hochul: I’m proud to stand beside @KamalaHarris, she is the right candidate to unite our country, and I am confident she will deliver for New Yorkers. Let’s get to work.

Governor Janet Mills: I look forward to continuing to work with President Biden for the remainder of his term, and to doing everything I can to elect Vice President Kamala Harris, a friend and former colleague as Attorney General and a fighter for the people, as our next president.

Governor Phil Murphy: Kamala Harris has been an outstanding VP and has what it takes to be an even better President. She’s a former prosecutor who will draw a sharp contrast against Trump. She has my full support as our presidential nominee, and I urge all Democrats to unite behind her candidacy.

Governor Gavin Newsom: Tough. Fearless. Tenacious. With our democracy at stake and our future on the line, no one is better to prosecute the case against Donald Trump’s dark vision and guide our country in a healthier direction than America’s Vice President, @KamalaHarris.

Governor Jared Polis: I’m officially announcing I’m endorsing Kamala Harris… She’s smart, she’s on top of it. There’s a forward-looking vision to save people money. She’s put prisoners and criminals behind bars, and she’s ready to lead the country.

Governor Josh Shapiro: I’ve known Kamala Harris for nearly two decades – we’ve both been prosecutors, we’ve both stood up for the rule of law, we’ve both fought for the people and delivered results. Kamala Harris is a patriot worthy of our support, and she will continue the work of generations of Americans who came before us to perfect our union, protect our democracy, and advance real freedom. She has served the country honorably as Vice President and she is ready to be President.

The best path forward for the Democratic Party is to quickly unite behind Vice President Harris and refocus on winning the presidency. The contrast in this race could not be clearer and the road to victory in November runs right through Pennsylvania – where this collective work began. I will do everything I can to help elect Kamala Harris as the 47th President of the United States.

Senator Tammy Baldwin: I’m proud to endorse VP @KamalaHarris for President. Today is a new beginning for our party and our country—and I’m excited to keep working together to lower costs for Wisconsin families, grow our Made in America economy, and restore our fundamental rights and freedoms.

Senator Laphonza Butler: The threat to all that progress remains, and we must do everything we can to ensure Vice President Harris succeeds. There’s no one better prepared for this challenge.

Senator Bob Casey: With women’s rights, workers’ rights, and voting rights on the line, the stakes of this election for Pennsylvania and the Nation couldn’t be higher. Vice President Harris has been leading on those fights and as a former prosecutor, she will draw a clear contrast between herself and former President Trump. She is prepared to be Commander-in-Chief and is the best person to meet this moment. I’m proud to endorse her candidacy for President.

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto: Vice President Kamala Harris has the experience and proven record to be our next President. She’s a fighter who we can count on to deliver for our working families, defend women’s rights, and protect our democracy – and I’m proud to stand with her.

Senator Chris Coons: Joe Biden has always risen to the occasion, and I join him in endorsing Kamala Harris for President. Kamala has my full support, and I look forward to working with her to defeat Donald Trump this fall.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand: My friend @KamalaHarris is a champion for freedom and a proven leader who is ready to defeat Donald Trump and defend our democracy. I’m proud to endorse her — and I’m eager to join her in this fight. Donate to her campaign now:

Senator John Hickenlooper: Vice President Harris is already uniting the Democratic Party, just as she will unite America. She has been President Biden’s copilot for these amazing four years and we can’t wait to do everything we can to help her win.

Senator Mazie Hirono: I’m proud to call Vice President Harris a friend and colleague, and I look forward to doing everything in my power to get her elected to the White House, so we can continue building on the progress of the last four years.

Senator Tim Kaine: I am laser-focused on building on the historic accomplishments of the Biden-Harris administration, by continuing to lower costs for Virginians, protecting our democracy at home and abroad, and safeguarding Americans’ reproductive freedoms. I’m looking forward to working with my friend @KamalaHarris and a great ticket mate to keep Virginia blue so that we can continue to build on our progress.

Senator Mark Kelly: I couldn’t be more confident that Vice President @KamalaHarris is the right person to defeat Donald Trump and lead our country into the future. She has my support for the nomination, and Gabby and I will do everything we can to elect her President of the United States.

Senator Amy Klobuchar: Vice President Harris has served our country with honor and distinction, and she will be the candidate to bring us together to win in November.

Senator Ed Markey: Kamala Harris is battle-tested and ready to serve. She will galvanize voters and make history on Election Day. All in for Kamala.

Senator Patty Murray: We must beat Donald Trump – and I know Kamala Harris can win. I am behind Vice President Harris one hundred percent – she is exactly the woman we need to prosecute the case against Donald Trump, save American democracy, lead the fight to restore abortion rights, and build an economy that puts working people – not billionaires – first. I will do everything I can to help elect Kamala Harris as our next President.

Senator Jon Ossoff: Vice President Harris is now absolutely the right candidate to defeat Donald Trump and unite our country. @KamalaHarris is prepared, ready to win, & has my full support.

Senator Alex Padilla: From California to the White House, Vice President Harris has always led with courage and conviction. She has defended our fundamental freedoms and worked to uplift all Americans. I’m proud to endorse @KamalaHarris to unify our party and defeat Donald Trump.

Senator Jacky Rosen: Vice President @KamalaHarris is a champion for the issues we care about, she’s highly qualified for the job, and she’s ready to lead on Day 1. She has my support as she works to earn and win the Democratic nomination, defeat Donald Trump, and make history as our next President.

Senator Tina Smith: The work is not done; in fact, it is just beginning. I proudly and enthusiastically support Vice President Harris, whom I believe is the very best person in this moment to unify the Democratic Party and lead us forward to victory.

Senator Brian Schatz: I strongly endorse @KamalaHarris’ candidacy for president. Her historic service as VP helped us achieve many of our biggest legislative wins, casting tie-breaking votes on bills to help the country recover from the pandemic & take the biggest climate action in human history.

Senator Debbie Stabenow: Vice President Harris is an extraordinary leader. She has the knowledge, experience and commitment to be an outstanding President for Michigan and the country. Importantly, she is committed to protecting our reproductive freedoms and our Democracy. She has helped move our country forward; expanding manufacturing, bringing jobs home, and lowering the cost of prescription drugs, to name just a few accomplishments. I endorse Kamala Harris for President of the United States. She’s tough. She’s smart. And she’s ready.

Senator Mark Warner: While there must be an orderly process and the decision ultimately rests in the hands of the DNC delegates, I believe Vice President Harris has the experience, energy, and resolve to lead our nation. This November, we must defeat Donald Trump and his backwards agenda.

Senator Raphael Warnock: “I’ve been proud to work alongside him & our very able Vice President, @KamalaHarris. I am proud to endorse her candidacy to be the next President of the United States.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren: We have many talented people in our party, but Vice President Harris is the person who was chosen by the voters to succeed Joe Biden if needed. She can unite our party, take on Donald Trump, and win in November.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse: President @JoeBiden’s legacy will be his grace, effectiveness, and patriotism. Let’s win this for Joe. I look forward to doing everything in my power to elect @KamalaHarris as the first woman president of the United States, and defeating that dangerous menace, Donald J. Trump.

Congressman Gabe Amo: I will always be proud to have worked in @POTUS Joe Biden’s White House. I look forward to making sure that Vice President @KamalaHarris is elected our next President, but today, let’s celebrate all the work that we’ve done — and the fierce urgency to continue that work.

Congressman Jake Auchincloss: “We are going to put this forward to the American people and say, 70% of you said you wanted a change at the top of both tickets — Democrats have responded by passing the torch, Republicans responded with a convention that was a mosh pit on top of a human hand grenade.”

Congresswoman Becca Balint: Vice President Kamala Harris has been an exceptional partner in the battle for dignity for working families, for reproductive freedoms and fighting corporate greed. Through her leadership, we will be able to build on the President’s legacy and get the job done…Now it’s time for all of us to get to work and secure Kamala Harris in the White House.

Congresswoman Nanette Barragán: Just spoke to the Vice President to reiterate that I’m all in. Please join me and support Vice President Kamala Harris with a contribution today!

Congresswoman Joyce Beatty: Thank you @JoeBiden. I stand with you in endorsing @KamalaHarris to lead Democrats to victory in November. It’s go time!

Congresswoman Ami Bera: You’ve been with me since the beginning, @KamalaHarris We have your back. Let’s win this race!

Congressman Don Beyer: “I will support Vice President Kamala Harris, who already brings strength, compassion, and vision to the office and the ticket.”

Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester: “There is no better person or leader more equipped to do so than Vice President Kamala Harris.”

Congressman Jamaal Bowman: Now that President Biden has suspended his campaign, Vice President Kamala Harris is the most qualified and best choice to lead us forward.

Congresswoman Shontel Brown: I’m proud to endorse @KamalaHarris. The choice this November could not be clearer. Let’s unite as a party and get to work.

Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski: Joe Biden has been the most productive and consequential president of my lifetime. His leadership has allowed us to deliver historic investments to communities in Central and Southern Illinois that will benefit working people for generations to come. I thank him for his lifetime of public service and for putting our country first as he passes the baton to Vice President Harris. It’s time that we come together and defeat Donald Trump in November.

Congresswoman Cori Bush: In 2020, voters turned out to deliver Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House. The people’s vote was a vote not only for President Biden, but a vote for Vice President Kamala Harris and her ability to defeat MAGA extremism across the country. When we say trust Black women, we mean it. Black women are the backbone of the Democratic Party, and it is past time for us to lead our country forward. Kamala Harris is more than ready to lead at this moment. As we look forward to November, it is clear to me that Vice President Kamala Harris has the vision to carry this legacy forward, defeat Donald Trump, and I unequivocally endorse her for President of the United States.

Congressman Greg Casar: I am ready to elect @KamalaHarris as President. Together we can defeat Trump in November — and together we can raise wages for workers, restore abortion rights, win a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, and preserve our democracy for generations to come.

Congresswoman Kathy Castor: There is a lot at stake in this election and I have full confidence in Vice President Harris. She is a fighter who stands up for reproductive freedoms, civil rights, lowering costs for families and lifting up all Americans. I look forward to working for her election and defeating Donald Trump.

Congressman Joaquin Castro: I’m grateful to the President for his decades of service to our country and I look forward to working to elect Kamala Harris as our next president.

Congresswoman Judy Chu: @VP Harris fights for us all. She leads the fight to restore our reproductive freedoms. She stood up for us to fight anti-Asian hate. When a gunman killed 11 people in my hometown of Monterey Park, she was there to support us. I’m proud to endorse @KamalaHarris for President!

Congresswoman Yvette Clarke: Vice President Harris holds the intellect, acumen, and energy to defeat Donald Trump and overcome the scourge of Trumpism this November. She has Yvette’s full endorsement and her full faith.

Congressman Jim Clyburn: One of President Biden’s first decisions as the nominee was to select a running that he believed possessed the values and vision necessary to continue this country’s pursuit towards a ‘more perfect Union.’ I echo the good judgment he demonstrated in selecting Vice President Harris to lead this nation alongside him, and I am proud to follow his lead in support of her candidacy to succeed him as the Democratic Party’s 2024 nominee for President.

Congressman Steve Cohen: Kamala Harris has the prosecutorial chops to make mincemeat of the mendacious malefactor Trump!

Congressman Gerald Connolly: I’m proud to support @kamalaharris as the next President of the United States. She’s worked hand in hand with @joebiden to deliver historic results for the American people. She’s the perfect candidate to contrast with convicted felon Donald Trump.

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett: I know one thing; I will only work for @KamalaHarris! If it’s anyone OTHER than her, enjoy campaign season… I hope all of my disenchanted colleagues are able to find some walking shoes and get to work because – I WILL NOT! FULL STOP!

Congressman Jason Crow: Vice President Kamala Harris has my full support to lead our country and party forward. She will bring a new generation of leadership and unite the country as we strive towards our higher ideals. I call on Americans from every background and corner of our nation to join me in fighting to elect Kamala Harris as our next president.

Congresswoman Diana DeGette: With his decision today to not seek re-election, I endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President. She is a proven Pro-choice champion who will fight for reproductive rights. I have worked closely with her to restore Americans’ freedom to access the abortion care that Trump’s Supreme Court stripped away. I look forward to working with VP Harris to restore the House to Democratic control & keep the Senate & White House so that, together, we can defeat Trump’s extreme Project 2025 agenda, continue the Biden-Harris legacy, & enact national legislation to restore abortion rights.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro: I join President Biden in saying we should come together to support Vice President Kamala Harris.

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell: Kamala Harris is an incredible leader who will unite our country and will win in November. She has my full support. Now let’s get to work.

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar: It’s time to unite & rally behind @KamalaHarris. She, too, earned 14 million votes in the primary, & will lead the fight for our freedoms against Trump’s Project 2025 that seeks end our democracy.

Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher: “I am honored and proud to join President Biden in endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for President. I am proud to have worked with Vice President Harris on some of the most important issues facing our community and country, especially in her work leading efforts to restore and protect the reproductive health and freedom of American women. I have faith in her and her ability to lead and unite Americans now and in the future, and I look forward to working with Democrats and people across the country to help her win in November.”

Congressman Maxwell Frost: I am proud to endorse Vice President @KamalaHarris to be President of the United States. Let’s get to work to defeat Trump and reject fascism.

Congressman Ruben Gallego: If Kari Lake is in the Senate and Donald Trump is in the White House, abortion will be banned, and other rights taken away from Arizonans. As Vice President, @KamalaHarris has been crossing the country and visiting states like ours to defend the right for women to make their own health care decisions. I look forward to fighting with her to defend those rights as she works to earn the nomination.

Congressman Robert Garcia: It’s been an honor to support @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris from day one. Now we must unite around our Vice-President and defeat Donald Trump. I’m all in, are you? Let’s go!

Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia: I’m proud to give my full support to Vice President @KamalaHarris, for President of the United States.

Congressman Dan Goldman: Thank you, President Biden, for your incredible career of public service and historic presidency. Donald Trump should follow your lead. Now, let’s finish the job with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Congressman Josh Gottheimer: What New Jersey likes more than anything is a fighter. That’s why I’m with Kamala — and why I’ll be fighting to elect her this November.

Everything is on the line, and it’s time for us to unite against Donald Trump. I hope you’ll join me in supporting her.

Congressman Steven Horsford: Today, I’m proudly endorsing @KamalaHarris for President. She is the most qualified candidate and will defeat Donald Trump this November by running on a strong record and providing a vision for our country. I look forward to working to elect her as the 47th President.

Congresswoman Val Hoyle: With President Biden’s decision not to run for re-election, I am proud to endorse Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for President so she can build upon his administration’s incredibly successful record of standing up for unions and working people.

Congressman Jared Huffman: The next President of the United States is a longtime friend and was my special guest at the 2010 “Huffman’s Hootenanny” in Petaluma. What a journey! She is going to re-energize this race, and I can’t wait to hit the campaign trail for Kamala Harris!

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal: At a time when Donald Trump and his Republican Party have stripped away women’s reproductive freedoms, we will respond by finally electing the first woman to the presidency. And as the first South Asian woman elected to the House of Representatives, I look forward to seeing Kamala Harris become the first South Asian American and first Black woman to serve as the President of the United States of America. Democrats must immediately unite so we can focus on winning in November. I look forward to casting my vote for Kamala Harris for President and doing everything I can to ensure she becomes our next president.

Congressman Bill Keating: As our country faces threats to our personal, civil, and financial rights from the prospect of a Trump-Vance administration, I am excited to support Vice President Harris as our Democratic nominee. A Harris Presidency will protect women’s reproductive rights, protect Medicare, and continue to cut prescription drug costs and expand healthcare access for all – and a Harris Presidency will keep our nation safer and more secure from global threats. As great as the accomplishments of the past three and half years have been, Kamala Harris will take those successes forward into the next four years.

Congressman Ro Khanna: I am proud to endorse @KamalaHarris as our nominee. Her trailblazing candidacy as the first African American woman and first Asian American will be a jolt of energy in our party. Our party can now run on a message of hope and a vision for the future.

Congressman Dan Kildee: I strongly support and endorse @KamalaHarris to be our Democratic nominee for President of the United States. She has already been elected and earned the trust of the American people, and she has served honorably as Vice President. She is uniquely qualified to serve.

Congressman Andy Kim: I have full faith in Vice President Harris to lead a new generation of leadership for our country. Her candidacy is historic, not just the opportunity to elect the first woman, the first AAPI President, and a Black woman, but to continue the incredible progress we’ve started. The time to unify is now. The stakes are high. Let’s move forward together.

Congresswoman Annie Kuster: This decision to pass the torch to a new generation of Democratic leaders, led by Vice President Kamala Harris, will be crucial to the long-term success of Democrats for future generations. New Dems remember his legacy today and applaud him for making this difficult decision.

Congressman Greg Landsman: Donald Trump is not fit to be president. Vice President Kamala Harris will make that case to the American people.

Congresswoman Summer Lee: “We have no time to waste– what’s at stake for communities like mine isn’t abstract. We need to unify and move forward to defeat Trump and fascism in November. That’s why I endorse and encourage unity behind Vice President Kamala Harris.”

Congresswoman Susie Lee: I look forward to supporting Vice President Kamala Harris at the top of the ticket so we can once again defeat Donald Trump and far-right extremism.

Congressman Mike Levin: I’m proud to follow President Biden’s lead in endorsing Kamala Harris to be our Democratic Presidential nominee. Vice President Harris is the right person to lead our nation forward and defeat Donald Trump and his extremist policies. It is time to move forward with Kamala Harris as our new leader. Together

Congressman Ted Lieu: Thrilled President @JoeBiden endorsed the most amazing and historic Vice President in history, for President: @KamalaHarris. Four years ago, I was the first Member of Congress to endorse Kamala for President. VP Harris will be the Democratic nominee, and she will win in Nov.

Congressman Seth Magaziner: I wholeheartedly endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President. A district attorney, attorney general, senator and Vice President, she has the right experience to continue the progress made by the Biden-Harris Administration. Vice President Harris has dedicated her life to fighting for working people and defending the rights and freedoms of all Americans. She has been relentless in the fight to make Roe the law of the land, to protect social security, grow our economy and maintain American leadership on the world stage. Her record and character, and the contrast with Donald Trump, could not be clearer. She is the right nominee to Jasmine Crockett (TX-30) unite our party and the country behind a vision for the future. The delegates to the Democratic National Convention are free to select the nominee of their choosing, and I will respect and support the nominee chosen by the delegates, but I hope the delegate choose Kamala Harris to be our nominee and our next President.”

Congresswoman Kathy Manning: Over the past four years, I have witnessed Kamala Harris play a pivotal role in helping President Biden pass historic legislation that has benefited hardworking Americans. As a former prosecutor who went after sexual predators, tax evaders, and con men, she has the experience necessary to go after Donald Trump. I know that if elected, she will continue the relentless work of Democrats to invest in our infrastructure, rebuild the economy, lower the cost of health care, combat climate change, and protect reproductive freedoms, which is why I am proud to endorse her for President.

Congresswoman Lucy McBath: I first met Vice President Harris as a gun safety advocate before I ran for Congress. Then and now, her leadership, vision, and commitment to America amaze me. I unequivocally endorse @KamalaHarris to lead and win our Democratic ticket this November.

Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan: I fully endorse @KamalaHarris as our Democratic nominee.

Congressman Greg Meeks: The Congressional Black Caucus PAC joins President Biden in fully supporting Kamala Harris as our party’s nominee. She has been instrumental in delivering the accomplishments of the last 3.5 years and has led on lowering maternal mortality rates, protecting reproductive freedoms, and ensuring economic opportunities for all. She will do an excellent job as President of the United States.

Congressman Rob Menendez: President Biden’s leadership and courage paved the way for one of the most productive presidencies in recent history. I am tremendously grateful for his decades of dedication and civil service to our country.

I know that Vice President Harris will continue this legacy, and I am proud to support her campaign for President.

Congresswoman Grace Meng: I’m standing with @KamalaHarris as she earns & wins the nomination & builds on this incredible legacy.

Congresswoman Gwen Moore: My focus remains on defeating Donald Trump. We must all unite in our efforts to protect our democracy and individual freedoms. I will support Vice President Harris as the Democratic nominee and will work hard to ensure Democrats win in 2024.”

Congressman Jared Moskowitz: I hereby endorse Kamala Harris! That’s the tweet.

Congressman Joe Neguse: Vice-President @KamalaHarris is a dedicated public servant and trailblazer who has delivered real progress for the people of our country. I couldn’t be more excited to endorse & support her campaign for President of the United States. Now let’s go win!!

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Kamala Harris will be the next President of the United States. I pledge my full support to ensure her victory in November. Now more than ever, it is crucial that our party and country swiftly unite to defeat Donald Trump and the threat to American democracy. Let’s get to work.

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar: Thrilled to support @KamalaHarris as our Democratic nominee and remain committed to working alongside her to defeat Donald Trump in November

Congressman Frank Pallone Jr.: I’m proud to endorse Kamala Harris for President. Vice President Harris, the first African American and Asian American woman in her role, embodies our nation’s diversity and resilience. Vice President Harris has been a strong advocate for women’s reproductive rights. Under President Biden and Vice President Harris, we have seen America forage ahead with the strongest economy in the Western world, historically low unemployment, and strong job creation. They’ve worked hard to address affordability issues with student loan relief, Medicare negotiating drug prices, and capping insulin at $15 per month for seniors, while also passing the largest climate migration effect in world history and investing infrastructure. This election will be an accomplished prosecutor versus a convicted felon. Kamala Harris is the leader we need to drive real change and ensure everyone has a fair shot.

Congressman Chris Pappas: Vice President Harris is an accomplished prosecutor and public servant, and I’m confident in her ability to defeat Donald Trump and his extremist agenda and move our country forward.

Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett: In tough times, we knew Joe had our backs and we had his. We love and honor our president and extend our heartfelt gratitude for his leadership. I am committed to ensuring that VP Kamala Harris becomes our next nominee.

Congressman Mark Pocan: I know there’ll be lots and lots of conversations… I certainly have every confidence in the VP should she be the nominee.

Congresswoman Katie Porter: When @KamalaHarris appointed me to be California Monitor during the foreclosure crisis, I saw up close how she took on tough fights to deliver for everyday people. She’s fearless, and she’s ready to lead as president. I wholeheartedly endorse her to be our Democratic nominee.

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley: Thank you for your dedicated service, President @JoeBiden. And @KamalaHarris I’m all in, let’s go. #BlackWomenLead

Congresswoman Delia Ramirez: “Vice President Harris is the proven, qualified leader ready to move our country forward. She has my endorsement,” she says in a statement.”

Congressman Jamie Raskin: Joe Biden is one of the handful of truly great presidents in American history and a patriot beyond measure. We Democrats will be unified and focused behind our next President, Kamala Harris, to keep their great success going and to defeat the autocrats, theocrats and plutocrats.

Congresswoman Andrea Salinas: I agree, Mr. President. We must unite behind Kamala Harris as our new Democratic nominee. She is a proven fighter for democracy who has what it takes to defeat Donald Trump and J.D. Vance in November.

Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon: I am proud to support vice President Kamala Harris for President. She is uniquely qualified to continue this Administration’s important work, to restore the guardrails of our democratic republic, and to defeat Donald Trump–again. Let’s get to work.

Congressman Bobby Scott: The only person best situated to build on that record and defeat Trump is our Vice President @KamalaHarris. She is ready to serve and will make a great president. Let’s get to work!

Congressman Adam Schiff: Now it’s time for all of us to unite behind Vice President Harris. I am excited to endorse her campaign for President – she has the judgment, experience, leadership, and tenacity to take on and defeat Donald Trump. I worked with her when she was our Attorney General, Senator, and Vice President, and I can’t wait to work with her as President. There is no better matchup than this superb former prosecutor against this convicted criminal, and she’ll prosecute the case against Trump every single day. The stakes are high, and we must focus all our energy on electing Kamala Harris and defeating Donald Trump.

Congressman Brad Schneider: Now, we must come together, build on the legacy of the Biden administration and show voters that Democrats up and down the ballot are improving the lives of all Americans. I’m confident that, with Vice President Kamala Harris at the helm of the Democratic ticket, we can do exactly that. We will defeat Donald Trump.

Congresswoman Hillary Scholten: “There’s so much at stake this election – let’s unite as a country behind Vice President Kamala Harris and rise victorious over extremism this November. There has never been a more critical election than this one for women’s reproductive rights, for democracy, and for our future.

Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill: I wholeheartedly endorse Vice President @KamalaHarris as the Democratic Nominee for President of the United States.

Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin: We all know our country is going through a period of political turmoil right now, and very few Americans want it this way. There’s so much at stake this November — so it’s imperative that we be focused and united. Over the last four years, Vice President Harris has taken on Big Pharma, helped usher in a manufacturing renaissance in Michigan, and fought to protect our rights and our democracy. I support her, and her essential task of uniting the country.

Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger: The stakes of this election are enormous, and that’s why I endorse Vice President @KamalaHarris to serve as the next President of the United States.

Congresswoman Haley Stevens: I will now turn my attention to supporting Vice President Kamala Harris as our Democratic nominee, as Mr. Biden has asked of us. I look forward to making her the first woman President of our greatest nation. Let us now come together to protect the shared vision of a democracy for all, in which every American, no matter their race, creed, or class, has a shot at the American dream and a better tomorrow.

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland: President Biden has faithfully and honorably served our nation. We owe him deep gratitude for all he has done with a sharp focus on improving people’s lives. VP Harris has been his partner and is the most qualified to succeed him. She has my full endorsement and support.

Congressman Eric Swalwell: Possibly no one besides President Biden has ever been more ready than Kamala Harris to be President. I fully support her to be our party’s nominee. And am eager for America to know her as I do: tough, real, and whip smart. Americans have a choice: We can continue the progress made under President Joe Biden and keep working for working families. Or we can turn over the greatest country in the world to a felon and rapist. One who violently sent his supporters to storm the last office from which he was fired. This isn’t a hard choice. And neither is backing Kamala Harris for President.

Congressman Emilia Sykes: “I look forward to working with Democrats to unity around Vice President Kamala Harris as our Presidential nominee.”

Congressman Shri Thanedar: Supporting Kamala Harris as the next president of the United States. Looking forward to Helping Kamala Harris win Michigan and defeat Donald Trump. She is a great progressive leader and someone I respect a lot.

Congresswoman Dina Titus: It is time for Democrats to unite behind @KamalaHarris as our nominee. She is a proven fighter for women’s reproductive freedoms and protecting democracy. I look forward to helping her stop Donald Trump and Project 2025 this November.

Congresswoman Jill Tokuda: We need Kamala Harris as president to be the strong leadership we need in this moment, to protect our democracy, to restore our rights, and to ensure a brighter future for Hawai’i and all Americans.

Congressman Ritchie Torres: We should clearly unify around Vice President Harris so that we can finally shift the focus where it belongs—on the critical mission of defeating Donald Trump.

Congresswoman Lori Trahan: Together with our strong, proven Vice President Kamala Harris, Democrats will make a clear, effective case to voters why our commitment to improving the lives of every American is the better choice than Donald Trump’s chaotic and extreme Republican Party.

Congresswoman Lauren Underwood: “I wholeheartedly endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President of the United States. She is an experienced and capable leader who will unite the American people and lead our nation towards a brighter future. As the daughter of immigrants and an HBCU graduate, her story is uniquely American. Vice President Harris represents the very best of us. She is my sorority sister, and I remain enormously proud of our continued work together to pass the Momnibus and end America’s maternal health crisis.”

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz: I love and respect @JoeBiden immensely and I have total faith in @KamalaHarris and the American people who will help us beat Donald Trump. I am so proud and thankful for what President Biden has done for our nation and party.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters: Thank you, President Biden! I am one of your greatest supporters and I was willing to stay with you through the Democratic Party nomination. However, you have decided to step down and you have endorsed your Vice President Kamala Harris. You are a kind and decent man who is willing to make a sacrifice for what you believe is for the good of the country. Vice President Kamala Harris has my full support!

Congresswomen Nikema Williams: We are grateful to President @JoeBiden for everything he has done and will continue to do for our Country. Remember, defeating Donald Trump was always the goal. Sending @KamalaHarris to the Oval Office is how we get there. Eyes on the prize!

Congresswoman Frederica Wilson: Kamala Harris has served as an extraordinary Vice President, has been part of this history making administration, and will make history as the first Black woman to hold the Presidency.

Governor Tony Evers (Wisconsin): Kamala Harris has consistently demonstrated her commitment to justice and equality. I am proud to endorse her as the next President of the United States.

Senator Tammy Duckworth (Illinois): Kamala Harris is the fighter we need to ensure the safety and prosperity of our nation. She has my unwavering support.

Senator Cory Booker (New Jersey): Kamala Harris embodies the spirit of resilience and progress. Her leadership is what America needs right now.

Senator Richard Blumenthal (Connecticut): Vice President Harris has shown immense dedication to the American people. She is ready to lead our country with integrity and strength.

Senator Ben Cardin (Maryland): Kamala Harris has a proven track record of fighting for justice and equality. I endorse her candidacy for President wholeheartedly.

Senator Dianne Feinstein (California): Kamala Harris’s experience and dedication to public service make her the ideal candidate to lead our nation. She has my full support.

Congressman Adam Smith (Washington): Vice President Harris’s leadership and vision are crucial for America’s future. I endorse her for President.

Congresswoman Barbara Lee (California): Kamala Harris has been a tireless advocate for justice and equality. She is the right choice for President, and I fully support her.

Congressman Raul Grijalva (Arizona): Kamala Harris’s commitment to progressive values andher strong leadership make her the best candidate for President.

Congresswoman Karen Bass (California): Kamala Harris has the experience and determination needed to lead our nation. I proudly endorse her for President.

Congressman Henry Cuellar (Texas): Kamala Harris’s dedication to public service and her ability to unite people are what our country needs. She has my full endorsement.

Congressman Raul Ruiz (California): Vice President Harris has consistently worked to improve the lives of all Americans. I support her candidacy for President.

Congressman Adriano Espaillat (New York): Kamala Harris is a proven leader who will fight for all Americans. I endorse her for President without hesitation.

Congresswoman Doris Matsui (California): Kamala Harris has the experience and vision to lead our country forward. She has my full support as our next President.

Congressman Ted Deutch (Florida): Kamala Harris’s leadership and dedication to justice make her the ideal candidate for President. I endorse her fully.

Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (District of Columbia): Kamala Harris’s commitment to equality and justice is unparalleled. She is the right choice for President, and she has my endorsement.

This unified front signals a formidable challenge to Trump’s campaign, setting the stage for a compelling and fiercely contested election. Houston Style Magazine readers tuned for more updates as the endorsements continue to pour in, solidifying the momentum behind Vice President Harris’s campaign.

