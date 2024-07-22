Retired San Juan County sheriff’s deputy accused of child sex abuse dating back 20 years

By Sicily Stanton

MONTICELLO, Utah (KSL) — An arrest warrant was issued Sunday for a retired San Juan County sheriff’s deputy who is under investigation for “recently disclosed criminal behavior going back at least two decades,” the sheriff’s office said.

The allegations against 74-year-old Grayson Redd include rape of a child and forcible sex abuse of minors, according to a statement from the office.

“Due to the nature of this case, the position of the defendant in the community, and the prolonged duration of the charged behavior, the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office and San Juan County Attorney’s Office want to encourage anyone who may be a victim of Mr. Redd to contact San Juan County attorney victim advocate by email, kjensen@sanjuancounty.org or San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, 435-587- 2237, in order to be connected with any available resources for crime victims,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office declined to provide any other details about the alleged crimes.

