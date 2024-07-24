Family still seeking justice 41 years after couple’s “gut-wrenching” murder in Dundalk home

By Kelsey Kushner

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — An arrest has never been made in a double murder that rattled a Baltimore County community more than 40 years ago.

On July 22, 1983, Joe Magaskie and his wife Toby Magaskie were brutally stabbed inside their house on Eder Road in Dundalk.

The couple’s niece told WJZ they are not giving up in the search for justice.

“I would love for somebody to come forward with anything and just give us peace,” said Tiffany Chalmers.

And even though their murders happened in daylight, Chalmers said no one has admitted to seeing or knowing anything about her uncle and aunt’s murder.

Chalmers said her aunt had just come home from the grocery store before the couple was attacked.

A neighbor checked in on the Magaskies and found the couple stabbed to death on their bathroom floor.

As of this day, there is still no suspect and only a slew of unanswered questions.

“I just remember my mother, it being totally devastating and heartbreaking for her,” Chalmers said. “It was gut-wrenching.”

Pictures of the crime scene inside the couple’s home paint a picture of panic with rooms completely ransacked…

According to Chalmers, her uncle owned a local car dealership and kept a lot of his cash hidden in the home.

She says her family believes whoever is responsible for the murders was motivated by greed.

“The person was obviously close to them and knew that they had money in the house and that’s why everything was ransacked,” Chalmers said. “They were looking for money.”

Chalmers says her mother lived with a broken heart for years and recently died without any closure in her brother’s case.

Metro CrimeStoppers are offering a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

