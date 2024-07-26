Authorities identify victims in deadly Maine plane crash

By Adam Bartow

TRENTON, Maine (WMTW) — Investigators on Friday released the names of the two people who died in a fiery plane crash Thursday afternoon in Trenton.

The pilot involved has been identified as 71-year-old Michael Leibowitz of Charleston, SC and the passenger involved has been identified as 57-year-old Christina Chung of Livingston, NJ.

The Federal Aviation Administration told Maine’s Total Coverage that a single-engine Cirrus SR22 crashed while trying to land at the Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport in Trenton.

The FAA said the incident happened at about 12:25 p.m. Thursday. The plane was arriving from the Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey, having taken off at around 10:15 a.m. EST. The crash happened off the end of the runway the plane was reported to be on fire.

Based on flight tracking data and FAA records, the plane was registered to a company out of Charleston, South Carolina, though investigators have not confirmed that.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, with updates being provided by the NTSB.

It was unclear what caused the crash or if weather was a factor, but it was very foggy at the airport Thursday afternoon.

