Gov. Greg Abbott extends disaster proclamation for North Texans impacted by spring storms

AUSTIN, Texas (KTVT) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is extending a disaster proclamation to continue providing aid to North Texans impacted by spring storms.

The proclamation was originally issued on April 30, days after severe storms caused widespread damage throughout North Texas. Severe weather ripped through North Texas April 26 through June 5, including several powerful tornadoes and straight-line winds that caused thousands of homes to lose power.

North Texans now have until Aug. 15 to request government aid. Counties included in the proclamation include Bosque, Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Fannin, Johnson, Kaufman, Rockwall and Tarrant.

Heavy rains caused flash flooding, killing a 4-year-old Johnson County boy and several homes and cars sustained damage after a flash flood struck an RV park in Ellis County. According to radar estimates, Kaufman County got 10 to 11 inches of rain over the span of one day.

In addition to this extension, FEMA and the Small Business Administration recently extended their deadline for applying for assistance through Aug. 15.

As of July 15, FEMA said it has provided $176.7 million to 76,562 households while the Small Business Administration has approved $52.2 million in low-interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters, private nonprofit organizations and businesses.

