Embracing Wellness: Thompson Houston Partners with Dripology for National Wellness Month

July 29, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In celebration of National Wellness Month this August, Thompson Houston is excited to announce a transformative partnership with the Los Angeles-based Med Spa, Dripology. Recognized as a top hotel for “recovery” in the 2024 Men’s Health Travel Awards, Thompson Houston continues to set new standards in luxury and wellness, inviting guests and locals to indulge in exceptional treatments against the stunning backdrop of Houston’s skyline. The Ultimate Wellness Destination

Beginning August 1, Thompson Spa will become a sanctuary of wellness, hosting Dripology’s inaugural pop-up IV drip lounge in Houston. This exclusive event will offer three of Dripology’s signature treatments, administered by skilled and licensed Registered Nurses. Visitors can rejuvenate with Vitamin IV treatments, red light therapy, and Normatec compression boots, all while enjoying breathtaking views of Buffalo Bayou Park.

Meet & Greet with Ash K Holm

To kick off this wellness collaboration, Houston native, celebrity makeup artist, and Dripology Co-Founder Ash K Holm will host an exclusive Meet & Greet on August 4. From 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, attendees will have the chance to meet Holm, and the first 40 attendees will receive luxurious gift bags featuring items like an Omni Luxe contour LED face mask (valued at $400), Kosas Dream Beam SPF, and Summer Fridays Cloud Dew Moisturizer. Month-Long Wellness Activities

Throughout August, Thompson Spa will host a comprehensive series of health-focused events, lectures, and classes every Friday through Sunday. These activities, designed for both guests and locals, include:

Yoga and Meditation with Amelia May:** Enhance your physical and mental well-being with guided sessions in yoga and meditation.

Reiki Healing Sessions: Experience the calming and restorative benefits of Reiki.

Wellness Talks: Engage with sex therapists, nutritionists, and financial wellness experts in insightful discussions.

Interactive Workshops: Participate in workshops aimed at holistic health improvement.

Join Thompson Houston and Dripology this August to embark on a journey of wellness, relaxation, and rejuvenation. This month-long celebration promises to be an enriching experience, fostering a community dedicated to health and wellness.

For more information and to book your wellness treatments, visit thompsonhotels.com/hotels/texas/houston/thompson-houston and follow us on social media for the latest updates on our National Wellness Month events.

