Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Preservation of Nina Simone’s childhood home in progress; completion set for Fall 2024

<i>WLOS via CNN Newsource</i><br/>File image of Nina Simone's childhood home.
Arif, Merieme
WLOS via CNN Newsource
File image of Nina Simone's childhood home.
By
New
Published 6:31 PM

By Marisa Sardonia

Click here for updates on this story

    TRYON, North Carolina (WLOS) — In an update to the preservation of Nina Simone’s childhood home in Tryon, the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund has selected Every Angle Inc. as the general contractor for the home.

It will be restored as an interpretative historic site dedicated to telling the story of the iconic singer’s early life.

The first phase of this work includes the installation of an exterior ADA ramp, a geothermal heating and cooling system and interpretative landscape elements.

The project is expected to be completed in Fall 2024.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content