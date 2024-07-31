Marquette Greene-Scott: Championing Change for Texas Congressional District 22

By Francis Page, Jr.

July 31, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Iowa Colony Mayor Pro Tem Marquette Greene-Scott recently kicked off her “We Deserve Better” campaign to unseat Republican incumbent Troy Nehls in Texas’s Congressional District 22. With over 100 supporters, including top Fort Bend County officials like District Attorney Brian Middleton, Sheriff Eric Fagan, and State Representative Ron Reynolds, her campaign launch at Wessendorff Park in Richmond, Texas, was met with enthusiastic support.

Marquette Greene-Scott, a practicing attorney in Texas and Louisiana, made a compelling case for her candidacy, highlighting her commitment to policy decisions and bipartisan cooperation. In her speech, she addressed critical issues such as women’s bodily autonomy, IVF, contraception, no-fault divorces, voting rights, and healthcare access. She didn’t hold back in criticizing Nehls for opposing bipartisan bills that would benefit the district, drawing passionate chants of “We Deserve Better” from the crowd. Her rally attracted supporters from all five counties in CD22 and advocacy groups like Moms Demand Action and the Katy Indivisible Huddle.

Ericka Ann Lawson, PhD, Matagorda County Democratic Party Chair, shared her personal connection with the candidate, stating, “I’m voting for Marquette because she understands women and women’s issues. She sees me and my community and works to help make our lives better!” Brazoria County Democratic Party Chair Monica Morgan echoed this sentiment, adding, “Taxpayers deserve better than the dysfunction that has been on display in Washington. Marquette will take care of business.” The rally concluded on a high note with Marquette introducing her campaign song, “Ain’t No

As city councilwoman and mayor pro tem of Iowa Colony, Marquette has focused on infrastructure and economic growth while preserving the city's rural charm. She emphasizes the importance of working with developers and holding them accountable, ensuring that growth aligns with the standards set by the city's predecessors. Marquette is dedicated to making informed decisions and acting in the best interest of all Iowa Colony citizens. She values community involvement and encourages open communication with her constituents.

As city councilwoman and mayor pro tem of Iowa Colony, Marquette has focused on infrastructure and economic growth while preserving the city’s rural charm. She emphasizes the importance of working with developers and holding them accountable, ensuring that growth aligns with the standards set by the city’s predecessors. Marquette is dedicated to making informed decisions and acting in the best interest of all Iowa Colony citizens. She values community involvement and encourages open communication with her constituents.

Born to Beatrice Greene and the late Vietnam Veteran Joseph Greene in Opelousas, Louisiana, Marquette is the youngest of five children. She is the proud mother of a 23-year-old daughter, Kaitlyn, and recently married Lisco Scott. A graduate of Southern University and the Paul M. Hebert Law Center at Louisiana State University, Marquette is a former teacher and an active attorney. She is also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.®, reflecting her commitment to service.

Marquette Greene-Scott is eager to bring the lessons she has learned as a mom, lawyer, city council member, and Mayor Pro Tem to her role as a representative for Texas’s 22nd congressional district.

