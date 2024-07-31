Twin sisters use artistry to heal community, Meet the McCorkle’s as they prepare for Artscape

By MIANA MASSEY, ANDREW ADEOLU

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — The McCorkle twins were born just one minute apart. At 24 years old, the two sisters, Faith and Hope, are utilizing their artistry as a method of healing and community building.

With Artscape just days away, the twins are preparing to showcase their best work.

“We’ve been creating since we were children…our first form of creating was cooking,” Faith McCorkle told WJZ reporter Miana Massey.

Hope McCorkle’s goal is “to basically produce these large narratives of black resilience and love and joy, looking closely at our family and our sisterhood and ourselves.”

The two have been by each other’s side each step of the way, leaning into their profound relationship not only as twin sisters but as individuals.

“We like to say we have shared experiences but different perspectives,” said Hope.

Their unique perspectives make way for captivating designs, using scrolls instead of canvas to depict life’s journey, the wins and the losses.

In 2017, they lost their mother to a rare lung disease, which had a tremendous impact on them at 17 years old.

“Going through such a traumatic loss was really big for us. We had to grieve together but also individually and that showed up a lot in our work with certain colors and themes,” Hope said.

The use of vibrant hues and imagery creates immersive experiences that toil with loss, grief, joy, and identity.

And it’ll all be on display at this year’s Artscape Festival.

“It’s places like this that house all the creativity in Baltimore and beyond and it’s really cool to have experiences and sights like this,” Faith said.

The twin artists will showcase scrolls, a film, and installations during the 3-day culture fest.

“Plant to Seed”, an ode to family, tradition, and their love of food will be the most interactive, according to them.

Faith says the project “will be available for people to write positive messages on and take home or share with each other so that they can have a piece of our work but have this notion of positivity and community which is really fun.”

Meet the McCorkle’s and explore their creations this weekend at Artscape, August 2nd through the 4th.

