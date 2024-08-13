Georgia man arrested for murder of teen last seen in 2017

By KCCI Staff

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) — A Georgia man formerly living in Iowa has been charged in connection to the death of a 15-year-old girl last seen in 2017.

According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, after a yearslong investigation spanning several local, state and national agencies, 65-year-old James David Bachmurski has been charged with the second-degree murder of 15-year-old Jade Marie Colvin.

According to authorities, Colvin’s mother brought her from Arizona to live at Bachmurski’s farm in rural Winneshiek County in the spring of 2017, when the girl was 15 years old.

In 2022, five years after Colvin was brought to Iowa, the U.S. Marshal Service, working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, informed the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office that Colvin had not been seen or heard from since two days after she arrived at Bachmurski’s farm in 2017.

The sheriff’s office launched a full-scale investigation that led to law enforcement’s belief that Bachmurski was responsible for the murder of Colvin.

Bachmurski had previously been extradited from Emanuel County Jail in Georgia to Winneshiek County for a probation violation arrest warrant for firearm offenses. He remains in the Winneshiek County Jail without bond.

The case remains an active investigation with the possibility of additional arrests or charges, officials say.

