Rally for peace held at Pennsylvania state capitol after neo-Nazi march

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A peace rally called “Unite Against Hate” was held at the state capitol in Harrisburg Sunday in response to a neo-Nazi march through downtown, which happened Saturday.

The neo-Nazi march, which featured participants in red shirts and masks chanting racist and antisemitic slogans, prompted a strong response from city officials and residents.

The city condemned the march on social media, and the Jewish Federation of Greater Harrisburg also issued a statement against hate. At the counter rally, attendees demanded accountability and promoted unity against hate groups in the community.

“In the Susquehanna Valley and in South Central Pennsylvania, we do not tolerate hate groups, hate speech and other kinds of behaviors that would impinge on the freedoms of all people in our area,” said attendee Vivian Sterste.

The Jewish Federation Of Greater Harrisburg statement said, “The federation is committed to ensuring that antisemitism and other forms of hate do not infiltrate any space- whether Jewish or not – in which we come together to work, worship, and gather.”

As of now, there’s no word on who the group of neo-Nazis were.

Harrisburg officials say they are investigating the matter.

