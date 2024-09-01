Man arrested after threatening roommate with knife over use of microwave

By Jeramie Bizzle

LAKE COUNTY, Illinois (WBBM) — A man in Lake County was taken into custody Friday night after threatening his roommate with a knife for using a microwave.

The Lake County Sheriff’s office said around 10:15 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 24800 block of West Crabtree Lane, Ingleside, for a report of a man threatening a roommate with a knife.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the victim, who said his roommate, Sebastian Homuth, 30, became enraged the victim was using the microwave. It was also said that he retrieved a large kitchen knife and began pointing it at the victim.

The victim was able to back away and ran toward his bedroom but was chased by Homuth with the knife in hand. The victim was able to get into his bedroom, lock the door, and call 911, the office said. The victim told deputies that his roommate was still inside the residence.

Deputies determined the residence was subdivided into different apartments and evacuated the others due to the situation. They then attempted to communicate with Homuth, but he didn’t respond. It was determined that Homuth used an additional exit and fled on foot.

Lake County Sheriff’s Canine Teams Deputy Andrew Martini with K9 Danno and Deputy Matt Savage with K9 Odin responded to the scene.

K9 Danno tracked Homuth for over a mile through the Grant Woods Forest Preserve, during which Homuth called 911 and reported an attack at the opposite end of the forest preserve to divert authorities.

Sheriff’s telecommunicators quickly learned the call was from Homuth and kept him on the phone to narrow his location. Both K9s located Homuth who was argumentative and didn’t initially follow instructions to surrender. Telecommunicators encouraged Homuth to surrender, which he did. He was taken into custody without incident.

Homuth was taken to the Lake County Jail, where he remains held.

The sheriff’s office said Homuth was refusing to go through the booking process at the jail, and will be held in the Lake County Jail until he is booked. He will then make his first court appearance on the charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon disorderly conduct with misuse of 911, and resisting a peace officer

