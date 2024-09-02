Killing rattlesnakes can be dangerous and illegal, warns NC Wildlife Commission

By Zola Sigmon

Click here for updates on this story

North Carolina (WLOS) — The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) is asking residents to stop killing rattlesnakes in their areas.

Wildlife officials said they have received photos of people killing snakes and “it’s pretty clear that some folks need some education.”

According to an Instagram post by N.C. Wildlife, killing a rattlesnake is not only dangerous, but is also illegalsome cases. The post said 10 out of the 38 native snakes are listed species and are protected by the state,” including theThe Carolina Pygmy Rattlesnake, Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake and the Timber Rattlesnake, which the post refers to as “our snakes.”

The post said any of the 38 native species cannot be harmed, harassed or relocated without an endangered species permit, which can be obtained from the Wildlife Commission.

According to the post, residents are encouraged to “keep a safe distance from any rattlesnake they come across as it goes on its merry way.”

“That way, you’ll be safe from the bite-y parts and also safe from a visit from a wildlife officer,” the post said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.