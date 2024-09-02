Man rescued on Winooski River after being stuck in mud

By Stephen Biddix

Click here for updates on this story

BURLINGTON, Vermont (WPTZ) — A man stuck in mud on the Winooski River was rescued by boat Sunday morning.

Once on the scene, the Burlington Fire Department requested the help of the Colchester Fire Department and Colchester Technical Rescue. They said the man was roughly 500 yards downstream from the “Blue Bridge” by the railroad.

The original plan was to rescue the man from the Colchester side of the river, but that was deemed unsafe. After that, Colchester Technical Rescue deployed its boat to safely remove the man from the water.

He was treated for minor injuries and transported to UVM Medical Center. His name has not been released.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.