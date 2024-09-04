575 Years! The combined age of six South Florida sisters, including Teresa turning 106, could be one for the record books

By Heather Walker, Daniel Cohen

SOUTH FLORIDA (WSVN) — Six South Florida sisters could be making the record books and there are a “number” of reasons why. Heather Walker explains in tonight’s 7 Spotlight.

These six sisters have a combined age of more than 500 years! They came together Saturday to celebrate Teresa Rios’ 106th birthday.

Sisters: Lidia, 99. Adelaida, 95. Olga, 94. Antonia, 93. And the baby of the bunch — Nancy — who is 85 years old.

Stefani Green/Teresa’s granddaughter: “I asked her how she’s feeling turning 106 and she says she feels amazing. You know, thanks to God, she’s in good health and she’s feeling great. It’s an honor for me as her granddaughter to have her. She’s the epitome of love, nurturing, strength.”

The six Gonzalez sisters were once part of a group of 12 siblings — all born in Cuba.

Stefani Green: “She says coming from Cuba was a big transition for all of them. They all left their country and then her sisters came slowly.”

Over the decades the sisters have remained close. They celebrated all of Teresa’s milestone birthdays from 100 through 105 together — with the exception of her 102nd birthday — which was canceled because of COVID.

Stefani Green: “We do this every year and we can’t believe that it’s another year. It’s like ‘Oh 100, oh 101.’ and now we’re at 106. So I think, this is a year we’re like, ‘Wait, there must be some kind of record.’ and that’s when we started collecting information and just adding all the numbers up.”

Heather Walker: The family emailed 7News with the subject line: ‘The six oldest living siblings in the world living here in Miami.’ their total combined age once you add the months and days is 575 years! The Guinness world record is currently held by six sisters from Missouri. Their combined verified age — 571 years.”

Stefani Green: “She’s happy to know that there’s six other sisters in another state and she says that if she would ever host them, that she would be very grateful to have them all.”

At this party — everyone is grateful for the matriarch — who is celebrated by her younger sisters not just on this day — but every day.

Stefani Green translating for Nancy Reimon: “She’s the one that came here first, and she worked on helping all of them get out of Cuba and come to the U.S. and be united as a family.”

Stefani Green translating for Adelaida Gonzalez: “She’s always been the mother figure amongst all the siblings and that she’s grateful.”

Teresa’s advice for a long, happy life — is simple.

Stefani Green: “Just to keep the family happy and as long as everybody’s united, it’s all about family with her. So it’s to keep the family united and everybody on good terms. That’s the key to happiness for her.”

Even though the South Florida sisters are older than the Missouri women — they don’t have all the documents needed to get the “Guinness World Record.”

