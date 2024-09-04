Man crawls up highway embankment for help hours after crashing motorcycle in Waukesha County

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A motorcyclist who ran off the highway in Waukesha County overnight, was found hours later after officials say he crawled up a hill to the get back to the freeway for help.

Authorities say the 20-year-old male motorcyclist drove off I-43 near Beloit Road in New Berlin sometime after 11 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3.

The area of the accident was downhill, officials say, and not visible from the roadway.

The victim was able to crawl up the hill to get help and was found lying on the shoulder of I-43 just before noon on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

The man was transported to Froedtert Hospital.

The crash remains ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.