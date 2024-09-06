Dog nicknamed Buckethead rescued after more than a week of search efforts

By Sid Bewlay

DERBY, Vermont (WPTZ) — A dog nicknamed Buckethead or Buckey is now safe and being cared for after a week on the run, according to Derby, Vermont, animal control officer Renee Falconer.

The dog was first spotted in Derby on Aug. 23 with a plastic bucket-like container stuck around his head, according to Falconer. The bucket was later discovered to have come from the top of an automatic dog feeding container.

Attempts to capture Buckey were unsuccessful, and a larger search that included drone teams was formed to bring the dog home safely.

Buckethead was captured on Sept. 1, just over a week after the search began, using a trap from a local animal rescue. The trap was baited with multiple kinds of food during the recovery efforts, but Falconer said Buckey was eventually caught using McDonald’s chicken nuggets, which he was able to shift the bucket enough to eat.

The dog showed signs of starvation but has quickly begun to recover and is eating a new diet recommended by a local veterinarian, according to Falconer.

“He snapped out of the survival mode very quickly,” said Falconer. “He’s still a little leery about some things, loud noises, vehicles, four-wheelers, that kind of stuff, but other than that, he seems like a pretty sound dog.”

Falconer will continue to watch Buckey until he’s healthy enough to be put up for adoption to find his forever home.

A GoFundMe account for the pup has already raised thousands of dollars so that volunteers can pay for veterinary bills and other dietary needs. Falconer said the amount raised has surpassed what’s needed for Buckey’s recovery, and the extra funds will be put toward the medical needs of other animals rescued in the future.

