Long-lost Army buddies reunite in Maine after more than 50 years

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WMTW) — Two long-lost friends from the Army have just reconnected here in Maine.

Ron Dumont, 72, of Skowhegan, and Richard Hightower, 73, of Bastrop, Texas, served together in the 43rd Artillery Delta Team in Blankenheim, Germany, in the 1970s.

Dumont is related to the general manager of Al’s Pizza in Skowhegan, and they helped share the story.

Friends of Hightower recently moved to Bangor, and Hightower remembered that Dumont was from Skowhegan, so he reached out to a local property management company and learned his Army pal was still in the area.

The two were soon able to speak on the phone and catch up for the first time in over 50 years. Dumont then invited Hightower to come visit and he gladly accepted the offer.

Hightower has been in Maine for the last week catching up and seeing the sights — including trying Maine lobster for the first time and breakfast pizza at Al’s Pizza — something Hightower says is not available in the south.

“These guys have had a great week catching up talking about their families, hunting excursions, old stories from their time served and so much more. They even went to meet Ron’s mother Irene, who is 107 years old and is the oldest living person in Skowhegan,” Al’s Pizza wrote. “Ron and Richard, thank you guys for coming in and sharing your story. It was truly an honor and a pleasure to see you guys laugh and talk like kids. Let’s show these guys the respect they deserve! We all thank you both for your service.”

